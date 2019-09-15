Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Redford
24501 Five Mile Rd.
Redford, MI 48239
313-535-3030
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Mama Mia Restaurant
27770 Plymouth Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Pope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent J. Pope

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent J. Pope Obituary
Vincent J. Pope

- - Pope, Vincent J., aged 77, September 3, 2019.

Beloved father of Tiffany (Michael) Gibbons (nee Pope) who loved and cared much for Vincent.

Loving & proud grandfather to Peyson (age 9), Lyla (age 6) and Sadie (age 4). Dear brother of Vickie (James) Kubus). Is dear to extended family and many friends in Michigan & beyond.

Memorial service & dinner to Wednesday, September 25, 6 p.m. at Mama Mia Restaurant, 27770 Plymouth Road. RSVP to [email protected] Memorials suggested to the Michigan Humane Society or the Multpile Sclerosis Society.

Arrangements by The Fisher Funeral Home of Redford Twp. (313)535-3030.

WWW.fisherfuneralhome.net

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now