Vincent J. Pope
- - Pope, Vincent J., aged 77, September 3, 2019.
Beloved father of Tiffany (Michael) Gibbons (nee Pope) who loved and cared much for Vincent.
Loving & proud grandfather to Peyson (age 9), Lyla (age 6) and Sadie (age 4). Dear brother of Vickie (James) Kubus). Is dear to extended family and many friends in Michigan & beyond.
Memorial service & dinner to Wednesday, September 25, 6 p.m. at Mama Mia Restaurant, 27770 Plymouth Road. RSVP to [email protected] Memorials suggested to the Michigan Humane Society or the Multpile Sclerosis Society.
Arrangements by The Fisher Funeral Home of Redford Twp. (313)535-3030.
WWW.fisherfuneralhome.net
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019