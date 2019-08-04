Services
Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home
30351 Dequindre Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
(248) 588-5120
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vincent Marinco Jr. Obituary
Vincent Marinco, Jr.

Royal Oak - Vincent Marinco, Jr., age 93, a longtime Royal Oak and Hazel Park resident, passed away July 30, 2019. Mr. Marinco is a WWII Army veteran. Vincent owned Marinco Pharmacy in Hazel Park for over 70 years. In his spare time he enjoyed being a private pilot. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Loving father of Vincent Michael (Judith) Marinco and Ricky (the late Pamela) Marinco. Proud grandfather of nine, great-grandfather of sixteen and great-great-grandfather of one. Dearest brother of Mary Kubat. Predeceased by his sisters, Ann Baker and Viola Whalls. Visitation will be Monday from 3pm until 8pm and on Tuesday from 3pm until 8pm at Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home 30351 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights. Funeral service at 10am at St Patrick's Episcopal Church, 1434 E Thirteen Mile Rd, Madison Heights. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . Please share a memory with the family at www.EdwardSwansonandsonfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019
