Vincenza "Zena" Esper
Vincenza 'Zena' Esper

Lincoln Park - Age 85 September 8, 2020 Beloved wife of the late Richard. Dear mother of Rosemary Botner, Mark (Kim) Bushek, and the late Richard Jr. and Susan Upshaw. Mother-in-law of Kim Esper. Loving grandmother of John, Karly (Ben), Richard III, Amy, Nicholas (Crystle), Dan (Ashleigh), Robert and Jacob. Great grandmother of 23. Great great grandmother of one. Sister of Marion and Mauro. Visitation Friday 2 - 8 pm with a 7 pm Evening Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd, Garden City. Instate Saturday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 34530 Michigan Ave. W. (2 blocks east of Wayne Road). www.santeiufuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
SEP
11
Service
07:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
SEP
12
Lying in State
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
