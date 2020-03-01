Services
Livonia - Vincenzo Campo, age 78, passed away on February 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosaria for 47 years. Loving father of Maria (Jeffrey), Giovanni (Cara), Cristina (Michael), & Giuseppe (Jodi). Cherished grandfather of Jessica, Emma, Gabrielle, Alexander, Adelina, Vincenzo, Dario, Giovanni, & Sonya. Dear brother of Gaspare & Caterina. Preceded in death by parents Giovanni & Rosaria and brother Francesco. Worked for Angelo D'Orazio Paving for 21 years and Ford Motor Company for 11 years. Member of the Italian American Club and Maria SS. di Custonaci. Visitation Tues Mar 3 from 3-9 pm (7 pm Rosary) at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Funeral Mass Wed Mar 4 at 11 am (in-state 10:30) at St. Edith Catholic Church, Livonia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the .

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
