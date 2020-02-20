Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Viola Hirshberg, 94, of Birmingham, Michigan, died after sunset on 19 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stuart Hirshberg. Cherished mother of Joel (Linda Joy) Hirshberg, Glen (Debra) Hirshberg, Neil (Elizabeth) Hirshberg, and Dale (Leslie) Hirshberg. Proud grandmother of Aaron (Melanie) Hirshberg, Rachel (Nick) Gurica, Ben (Chelsea) Hirshberg, Ben Dorenkamp, Asher James Hirshberg, James Asher (Sarah Newlin) Hirshberg, Seth Hirshberg, and Jason Hirshberg. Adoring great-grandmother of Wyatt Gurica. Loving sister of the late Marvin (the late Harriet) Shogan. Dear sister-in-law of the late Thalia Fine and the late Leah Thal. FUNERAL SERVICE 10:00 A.M. SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2020 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Oakview Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
