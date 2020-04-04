Services
Viola Perreca

Viola Perreca Obituary
Viola Perreca

age 95, of Royal Oak, Michigan passed away on April 3, 2020. She was born on November 12, 1924 in Detroit, Michigan to Pio and Rosa (Macciocchi) Coratti. She grew up in Highland Park, Mi. with her sister Dora, brother Angelo, and brother Louis Mattia. During WWII she was an authentic Rosie the Riveter, working for both Ford and Chrysler making tanks and aircraft. She moved to Royal Oak, Michigan after her marriage in 1949 to Peter John Perreca, where she resided until her move into St. Anne's Mead assisted living home in Southfield, Michigan in 2018. Viola was a beloved and doting mother and grandmother and, in her day, enjoyed bowling, golf, swimming, and going on cruises. She was especially thrilled with her lifetime gym membership to the Silhoutte Health Studio purchased in the 1950's. She swam there into her late 80's with her longtime dear friend Shirley. Viola is predeceased by her husband Peter. She is survived by her daughter Denise Perreca; son Peter M. Perreca (Dawn); daughter Doreen Sulich (Robert); two grandsons, Nicholas Perreca and Stefan Perreca (Kate); one dear great granddaughter Ella; and many loving nieces and nephews. Private services will take place with immediate family only. Catholic Mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org). A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
