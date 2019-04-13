Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
25450 Plymouth Rd
Redford, MI 48239
(313) 937-3670
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Violet Florence Chaffee Obituary
Violet Florence Chaffee

- - Violet is now reunited with the love of her life, her husband, Robert Marcus Chaffee (U.S. Navy retired) and survived by her son, Mark Robert and wife, Vivien and their son, Alexander Mark Chaffee of Charlotte, NC.

The family will receive friends for a Visitation on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, 25450 Plymouth Road in Redford, (313) 937-3670. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home followed by internment at Grand Lawn Cemetery in Detroit .Please visit www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and to share a memory.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
