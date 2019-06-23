Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 522-9400
Reposing
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Alpha Baptist Church
28051 W.
Chicago, MI
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Livonia - Passed away June 19, 2019 age 95. Loving mother of Anna (the late Assad) Najjar, Samuel (Linda Super Daas) and Sandra Lee Fry. Cherished grandmother of Kathleen Najjar (Helen Cothran), Mary (Robert) Stewart, George (Dottie) Najjar, the late David Najjar, Christopher (Robin) Najjar, Rebecca Najjar, Shanna Lee Fry (Austin Sullivan) and Felicia Weir. Proud great-grandmother of Theresa Stewart-Brown (Tim), Robert Stewart and Steven (Aileen) Stewart. Great-great grandmother of Evan and James Stewart. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd., (S. of Ann Arbor Trail) Sunday from 2-9 pm. Gathering Monday 1 pm at Alpha Baptist Church, 28051 W. Chicago (W. of Inkster) until Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 23, 2019
