Virginia A. Gallagher
Livonia - Virginia A. Gallagher age 71. Loving wife of Michael of 33 years. Dear mother of Julie (Jamie) Heller, Pam (Tony) Ferrarotti, Karen (Chuck) Madison, George (Sharon) and Patrick (Tricia) Gallagher. Granny to 12 grandchildren. Sister of Rick (Joanie) Fox and Mary Heady. Favorite aunt of many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Marycrest Manor,15475 Middlebelt Rd. Livonia 48154.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019