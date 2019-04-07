Services
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-382-1150
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Horwith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia A. Horwith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia A. Horwith Obituary
Virginia A. Horwith

- - Virginia A. Horwith,Age 83. March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Steve Horwith. Loving mother of Michael Horwith and Diane Neely. Dear sister of Sam (Nancy) Scalici and the late Francis Scalici. Grandmother to Nicholas, Matthew (April), Michael Jr., and Michelle. Great grannie to Harmony, Rylee, Isaac, Xavier, and Dominic. Great great grannie to Terence Jr. Many nieces and nephews. Visitation 1:00pm - 8:00pm Monday. Funeral service 10:00am Tuesday, April 9 at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park (313-382-1150). Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Please sign online guestbook at www.weisefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
Download Now