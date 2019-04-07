|
Virginia A. Horwith
- - Virginia A. Horwith,Age 83. March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Steve Horwith. Loving mother of Michael Horwith and Diane Neely. Dear sister of Sam (Nancy) Scalici and the late Francis Scalici. Grandmother to Nicholas, Matthew (April), Michael Jr., and Michelle. Great grannie to Harmony, Rylee, Isaac, Xavier, and Dominic. Great great grannie to Terence Jr. Many nieces and nephews. Visitation 1:00pm - 8:00pm Monday. Funeral service 10:00am Tuesday, April 9 at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park (313-382-1150). Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Please sign online guestbook at www.weisefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019