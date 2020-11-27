Virginia A. Paslawski
Beloved wife of the late Frank. Dearest mother of Edward (the late Linda) Paslawski, Linda Paslawski, and Frances (Ken) Roy. Loving grandma of 9 grandchildren. Visitation Monday 2-8 pm with Rosary at 6 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Tuesday 9:30 am at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church until time of Mass at 10:00 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.