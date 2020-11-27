1/
Virginia A. Paslawski
Virginia A. Paslawski

Beloved wife of the late Frank. Dearest mother of Edward (the late Linda) Paslawski, Linda Paslawski, and Frances (Ken) Roy. Loving grandma of 9 grandchildren. Visitation Monday 2-8 pm with Rosary at 6 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Tuesday 9:30 am at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church until time of Mass at 10:00 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
NOV
30
Rosary
06:00 PM
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
DEC
1
Lying in State
09:30 - 10:00 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
