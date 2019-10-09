|
|
Virginia A. Siwicki
Hamtramck - Virginia passed away on October 8, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Frank S. Siwicki. Loving mother of Janice Sobczyk, Sandra (the late Kenneth) Mlutkowski, Patricia (Dan) Boychuk and Nancy (Joseph) Lehn. Loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Visitation Friday from 3-8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd., (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Funeral service Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019