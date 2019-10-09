Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Siwicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia A. Siwicki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia A. Siwicki Obituary
Virginia A. Siwicki

Hamtramck - Virginia passed away on October 8, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Frank S. Siwicki. Loving mother of Janice Sobczyk, Sandra (the late Kenneth) Mlutkowski, Patricia (Dan) Boychuk and Nancy (Joseph) Lehn. Loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Visitation Friday from 3-8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd., (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Funeral service Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now