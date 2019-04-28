Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
3965 Merrick Street
Dearborn Heights, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Gniewek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Angeline Gniewek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia Angeline Gniewek Obituary
Virginia Angeline Gniewek

Dearborn Heights - Virginia Angeline Gniewek, a resident of Dearborn Heights, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the age of 89.

Virginia is survived by her two loving sons David (Catherine) and Michael (Amy); two caring grandchildren Stephen (Samantha) and Julie; and two cherished great-granddaughters Kaylee and Lily Gniewek. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Gniewek; two sons Daniel and Donald Gniewek; parents Joseph (Mary) Solek; and three siblings Sylvia Witt; Eugene Solek and Edward Solek.

Virginia enjoyed spending time with family, cooking Polish food, and playing cards. Her last position was a stock person at Kmart. Early in her career, she worked as a stenographer at Michigan Bell.

The family will be having a Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at St. Sebastian Catholic Church located at 3965 Merrick Street, Dearborn Heights, MI. A luncheon will follow the church service. Final internment will occur at St. Hedwig Cemetery and Mausoleum in Dearborn Heights, MI.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.