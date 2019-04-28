|
Virginia Angeline Gniewek
Dearborn Heights - Virginia Angeline Gniewek, a resident of Dearborn Heights, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the age of 89.
Virginia is survived by her two loving sons David (Catherine) and Michael (Amy); two caring grandchildren Stephen (Samantha) and Julie; and two cherished great-granddaughters Kaylee and Lily Gniewek. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Gniewek; two sons Daniel and Donald Gniewek; parents Joseph (Mary) Solek; and three siblings Sylvia Witt; Eugene Solek and Edward Solek.
Virginia enjoyed spending time with family, cooking Polish food, and playing cards. Her last position was a stock person at Kmart. Early in her career, she worked as a stenographer at Michigan Bell.
The family will be having a Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at St. Sebastian Catholic Church located at 3965 Merrick Street, Dearborn Heights, MI. A luncheon will follow the church service. Final internment will occur at St. Hedwig Cemetery and Mausoleum in Dearborn Heights, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019