Virginia Ann McGowan
Virginia Ann McGowan

Virginia Ann McGowan (nee Papierski) age 95, beloved wife for 52 years of the late John Francis; loving mother of Monica Daugherty (husband Andrew); devoted grandmother of Michael Daugherty; cherished daughter of the late Walter Papierski and Leona Kielman (nee Noruk) (husband Stephen, deceased); dearest sister of the late Walter Papierski (wife Dolly); dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Contributions may be made in memory of Virginia to Sacred Heart School, 22513 Garrison, Dearborn, MI or to the charity of your choice. Due to COVID-19, private family services to be held. Arrangements by THE DeJOHN-FLYNN-MYLOTT FUNERAL HOME OF WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH. Online obituary & guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com. 440-516-5555.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
