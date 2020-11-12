Virginia Ann McGowan
Virginia Ann McGowan (nee Papierski) age 95, beloved wife for 52 years of the late John Francis; loving mother of Monica Daugherty (husband Andrew); devoted grandmother of Michael Daugherty; cherished daughter of the late Walter Papierski and Leona Kielman (nee Noruk) (husband Stephen, deceased); dearest sister of the late Walter Papierski (wife Dolly); dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Contributions may be made in memory of Virginia to Sacred Heart School, 22513 Garrison, Dearborn, MI or to the charity of your choice
. Due to COVID-19, private family services to be held. Arrangements by THE DeJOHN-FLYNN-MYLOTT FUNERAL HOME OF WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH. Online obituary & guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com
. 440-516-5555.