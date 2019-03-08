Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
32340 Pierce St
Beverly Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs
32340 Pierce St,
Beverly Hills, MI
View Map
Virginia Aubrey Obituary
Virginia Aubrey

- - Aubrey, Virginia L., March 5, 2019. Wife of the late Bud Aubrey. Mother of Denise Janness (Dave) and Donna Peterson. Grandmother of Paul, Brandon, Harrison and Karl. Great grandmother of Dylan Andrew. Funeral Mass Saturday 10am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, 32340 Pierce St, Beverly Hills, MI 48025. Visitation at church begins 9:30am. Interment at All Saints Cemetery. Memorials to St. Anne's Mead or Michigan Humane Society appreciated. A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 248-549-0500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 8, 2019
