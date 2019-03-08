|
|
Virginia Aubrey
- - Aubrey, Virginia L., March 5, 2019. Wife of the late Bud Aubrey. Mother of Denise Janness (Dave) and Donna Peterson. Grandmother of Paul, Brandon, Harrison and Karl. Great grandmother of Dylan Andrew. Funeral Mass Saturday 10am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, 32340 Pierce St, Beverly Hills, MI 48025. Visitation at church begins 9:30am. Interment at All Saints Cemetery. Memorials to St. Anne's Mead or Michigan Humane Society appreciated. A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 248-549-0500.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 8, 2019