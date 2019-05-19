Services
Lying in State
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Basil the Great Catholic Church
Eastpointe, MI
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Basil the Great Catholic Church
Eastpointe, MI
Eastpointe - March 29, 2019, age 92. Loving wife of the late Ted (Thaddeus). Sister of Anne (Chester) Schornak, John (Jane) Litch, Gertrude, and Chester (Joan) Lyczkowski. Cherished godmother, aunt, and loving neighbor to many. Instate Friday May 31, 2019 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Memorial Mass at St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, Eastpointe. Interment Fort Custer National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019
