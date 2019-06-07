|
Virginia Brisendine
- - Brisendine, Virginia, June 5, 2019, age 104 ½. Wife of the late Clint for 51 years. Dear mother of the late Carole Craig (Don) and Errol Brisendine. Mother-in-law of Gail Brisendine. Grandmother of Caryn Craig (Renee Paquette), Pattie Darin (Nick), Glenn Craig, Jeff Brisendine, Greg Brisendine, and the late Matt Brisendine. Great grandmother of Kelsie, Hanna, and Morgan Darin, and Abigail Brisendine. Family will receive friends Friday (today) from 2-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Service Saturday, 11am at the First Baptist Church of Birmingham, 300 Willits, Birmingham. Visitation at church begins 10am. Interment in Tennessee. Memorial tributes to the church.
