Sister Virginia Celmer, IHM
Monroe, MI - Sister Virginia Celmer, IHM, died Nov. 26, 2020, at the IHM Motherhouse. She was 75 years old.
Virginia was born in Detroit on June 26, 1945, to Charles and Stella (Kopicko) Celmer. She graduated from Immaculata High School in 1963 and entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary that year.
Sister Ginny's ministries included high school education and chaplaincy which led her to a doctoral degree and a 20 plus year practice as a clinical psychologist in San Antonio.
Health concerns led her to close the practice and return to the IHM Motherhouse as a resident of IHM Senior Living Community. Sister Ginny is survived by her sisters in community and many dear friends.
A private funeral liturgy and remembering will take place at the IHM Motherhouse Chapel on Wednesday, Dec. 2. The services will be Livestreamed beginning at 10 a.m. at https://bit.ly/36kG4kW
and may be viewed until Dec. 23. Arrangements under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.