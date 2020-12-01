1/
Sister Virginia Celmer Ihm
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Virginia Celmer, IHM

Monroe, MI - Sister Virginia Celmer, IHM, died Nov. 26, 2020, at the IHM Motherhouse. She was 75 years old.

Virginia was born in Detroit on June 26, 1945, to Charles and Stella (Kopicko) Celmer. She graduated from Immaculata High School in 1963 and entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary that year.

Sister Ginny's ministries included high school education and chaplaincy which led her to a doctoral degree and a 20 plus year practice as a clinical psychologist in San Antonio.

Health concerns led her to close the practice and return to the IHM Motherhouse as a resident of IHM Senior Living Community. Sister Ginny is survived by her sisters in community and many dear friends.

A private funeral liturgy and remembering will take place at the IHM Motherhouse Chapel on Wednesday, Dec. 2. The services will be Livestreamed beginning at 10 a.m. at https://bit.ly/36kG4kW and may be viewed until Dec. 23. Arrangements under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Service
10:00 AM
IHM Motherhouse Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved