Virginia Chisholm

Virginia Chisholm Obituary
Virginia Chisholm

Westland - Chisholm, Virginia Mae, April 3, 2020 age 97 of Westland. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Loving mother of Dale (Carol) Chisholm, Neal (Natalie) Chisholm, Bonnie Ballard and the late Kirk Chisholm. Proud grandmother of Brian (Jenn) Chisholm, Patrick Chisholm, Nathan (Marjorie) Chisholm, Joy (Jason) Lower, Paul Chisholm, Justin Ballard and Jeffrey (Ashley) Ballard. Survived by many great grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at later date. Arrangements made with Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, Westland. Memorial contributions may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind or Michigan Humane Society. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
