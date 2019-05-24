|
Virginia Chocholek
- - Virginia Chocholek, age 86, passed away May 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Stanley (2001). Loving mother of Cheryl (Guy) Malden, Karen (Michael) Keith, Susan (Ralph) Sherman, Sandra Waterfall and Ronald (Shona) Chocholek. Dear grandmother of Adam, Claire, Robert, Kaitlyn, Austin, Christopher, Laura, Kelley, Lauren, Lilly and Bridget.Great grandmother to Harper and Maximiliano. A memorial service will be 10:00 AM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at The National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, 2100 Twelve Mile Rd. (at Woodward Ave.) Royal Oak. Visitation at the church will begin at 9:30 AM. Private inurnment will be at Van Hoosen Jones Cemetery in Rochester, MI. Memorials suggested to . Share a memory at www.sawyerfuller.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 24, 2019