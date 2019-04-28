Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:30 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
Lying in State
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
31555 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
31555 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
Virginia D. Golembiewski Obituary
Virginia D. Golembiewski

Warren - Virginia D. Golembiewski, age 94, died April 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernard. Loving mother of James (Lucia) Golek and Thomas Garrett. Devoted grandmother of Michael, Brian (Jennifer), Lisa, Elizabeth, and great-grandmother of Grayson and Callen. Sister of Gerald Okonowski, and the late Loretta Okonowski. Visitation Monday 3-9 pm, with a 3:30 pm ACWC Rosary Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd.) in Warren. In State Tuesday 9:00 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 9:30 am at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Warren. Please share memories at www.temrowski.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019
