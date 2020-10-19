Virginia Delaney
Virginia Delaney, Age 81, October 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harold Delaney, Jr. Loving mother of the late Tim (Tracy) Delaney, Harold Delaney III and Patrick (Marianne) Delaney. Dearest grandmother of Brenden Delaney, Jack Delaney and Maggie Delaney. Dear sister of Mary Lou McLenaghan, the late Ellen (late Ernest) Krushlin, John (Joan) McLenaghan, Margaret McLenaghan, Dorothy McLenaghan, David (JoAnn) McLenaghan, the late Eileen (late Lawrence) Grefka, Anne (Rodolfo) Rojas, Patrick (Gale) McLenaghan, the late Thomas (Amelia) McLenaghan and Timothy McLenaghan. Visitation Friday 1 - 8 pm with 6:30pm Rosary at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park Avenue, Allen Park (313-382-1150). In State Saturday 9:30 am until time of Mass 10 am at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park, MI 48101. Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Please sign online guestbook at www.weisefuneralhome.com
