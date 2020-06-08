Virginia Delle Sherry
Fenton - SHERRY, Virginia Delle - Age 82, of Fenton, died Thursday, June 4, 2020. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 600 N. Adelaide St, Fenton. Fr. Ryan Riley celebrant. Burial in St. John Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass. Those desiring may make contributions to the Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Dr., Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797.
Virginia was born April 25, 1938 in Algood, Tennessee, the daughter of W. Jay and Allie M. (Swallows) Benson. She grew up "on the mountain", in a rural and bucolic setting. Money was tight and life was austere at times. Self-reliance and the love of an extended family of brothers and sisters, cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents carried the day. Education was a one-room schoolhouse, there were no telephones and indoor plumbing was rare.
Virginia and her family moved north to Detroit when she was 11 years old and lived on Seminole Street on the city's upper east side for many years. She was a 1956 graduate of East Commerce High School in Detroit. Virginia was an independent and ambitious young woman who bought her first automobile before the age of 20 while employed at AAA Insurance in the heart of the city. Later in suburban Warren, she was known as the most competent and kind mother in the neighborhood. She believed in peace and was known to offer aid and assistance to strangers.
She had resided in Fenton since 1994. Virginia retired in 2007 from Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills. Virginia was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Fenton.
Surviving are: her children, David (Lisa) Sherry of Bloomfield Township, Michael (Linda) Sherry of Fenton, and Pamela (Tim) Neville of Rochester Hills; grandchildren, Justin (Amy) Reed of Arlington Heights, IL, Steven Sherry of California, Madeline Sherry of Bloomfield Township, Joshua King of California, and Jacob King of Bloomfield Township; great granddaughters, Samantha and Joanna; sister, Geneva Sisk of Chesterfield Township; brother, Bill (Sandy) Benson of California; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Harold, Howard, Carl, and Aaron Benson. Arrangements provided by Sharp Funeral Home, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.