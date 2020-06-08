Virginia Delle Sherry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Delle Sherry

Fenton - SHERRY, Virginia Delle - Age 82, of Fenton, died Thursday, June 4, 2020. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 600 N. Adelaide St, Fenton. Fr. Ryan Riley celebrant. Burial in St. John Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass. Those desiring may make contributions to the Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Dr., Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797.

Virginia was born April 25, 1938 in Algood, Tennessee, the daughter of W. Jay and Allie M. (Swallows) Benson. She grew up "on the mountain", in a rural and bucolic setting. Money was tight and life was austere at times. Self-reliance and the love of an extended family of brothers and sisters, cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents carried the day. Education was a one-room schoolhouse, there were no telephones and indoor plumbing was rare.

Virginia and her family moved north to Detroit when she was 11 years old and lived on Seminole Street on the city's upper east side for many years. She was a 1956 graduate of East Commerce High School in Detroit. Virginia was an independent and ambitious young woman who bought her first automobile before the age of 20 while employed at AAA Insurance in the heart of the city. Later in suburban Warren, she was known as the most competent and kind mother in the neighborhood. She believed in peace and was known to offer aid and assistance to strangers.

She had resided in Fenton since 1994. Virginia retired in 2007 from Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills. Virginia was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Fenton.

Surviving are: her children, David (Lisa) Sherry of Bloomfield Township, Michael (Linda) Sherry of Fenton, and Pamela (Tim) Neville of Rochester Hills; grandchildren, Justin (Amy) Reed of Arlington Heights, IL, Steven Sherry of California, Madeline Sherry of Bloomfield Township, Joshua King of California, and Jacob King of Bloomfield Township; great granddaughters, Samantha and Joanna; sister, Geneva Sisk of Chesterfield Township; brother, Bill (Sandy) Benson of California; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Harold, Howard, Carl, and Aaron Benson. Arrangements provided by Sharp Funeral Home, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
(810) 629-9321
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved