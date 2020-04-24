Services
Virginia "Virg" Dziewit

Virginia "Virg" Dziewit

Virginia "Virg" Dziewit, longtime resident of Dearborn Heights, MI passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her loving husband John, parents Andrew and Helen Wrobel, and siblings Stella Wrobel, Sally Ludwig, Stanley (Jean) Wrobel, Ann (Ed) Ochen, Helen (Richard) Brooks, and Dolores Wrobel. Virg is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, Godchildren, cousins, and countless friends. A lifelong parishioner of St. Hedwig Catholic Church in Detroit, Virg will be remembered for her extensive volunteer work, excellent Polish cuisine, and caring nature. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Neely-Turowski Funeral Home, Livonia. Please share a memory with the family at www.turowskifuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
