Virginia E. (Olivia) Collins
Livonia - Passed away September 6, 2019, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Ryan T. Dear mother of Patricia (John) Sullivan, Joan Collins (the late Jeffrey Sears), and Michael (Jennifer) Collins. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd (at 7 Mile Rd), Tuesday 3-8 pm. Scripture Service Tuesday 7 pm. Instate 9:30 am Wednesday at St. Priscilla Church 19120 Purlingbrook, Livonia, until time of Mass at 10 am Share a "Memorial Tribute" at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019