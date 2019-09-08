Services
St Priscilla Church
19120 Purlingbrook St
Livonia, MI 48152
Reposing
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel
19091 Northville Rd (at 7 Mile Rd)
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel
19091 Northville Rd (at 7 Mile Rd)
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Priscilla Church
19120 Purlingbrook
Livonia, MI
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Priscilla Church
19120 Purlingbrook
Livonia, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia E. (Oliva) Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia E. (Oliva) Collins Obituary
Virginia E. (Olivia) Collins

Livonia - Passed away September 6, 2019, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Ryan T. Dear mother of Patricia (John) Sullivan, Joan Collins (the late Jeffrey Sears), and Michael (Jennifer) Collins. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd (at 7 Mile Rd), Tuesday 3-8 pm. Scripture Service Tuesday 7 pm. Instate 9:30 am Wednesday at St. Priscilla Church 19120 Purlingbrook, Livonia, until time of Mass at 10 am Share a "Memorial Tribute" at griffinfuneralhome.com

logo





Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.