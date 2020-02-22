|
|
Virginia Eileen Amon
Shelby Township - Virginia Eileen Amon, a resident of Shelby Township, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:20 p.m. She was 99 years old, born on June 8, 1920 to the late George and Helen Beckert Anderson. In March of 1939, she would marry Nicholas J. Amon, spending over 50 years together in marriage before his passing in June 1990.
Virginia was always full of life, enjoyed dancing, going to the casinos, playing sports and cards, she loved it all. After her career with Chrysler, she and Nick retired to Caseville, MI. They enjoyed travelling, golfing, water sports, fishing, and playing cards with family and friends. Maybe most of all, Virginia will be remembered for her feisty, silly personality. She was a trickster, always joking, laughing, and making those she loved most laugh with her.
Virginia is survived by her two daughters Judy (Dr. Frank) Rastigue, Joyce (Ray) Kunnath, grandchildren Stacy (Jerry) Jacobson, Michael (Lona) Himmel, Lisa Rastigue, Dr. Steven (Kimberly) Rastigue, John (Kerry) Rastigue, great-grandchildren Lauren and Erika Himmel, Jack Rastigue, and Hannah Jacobson, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and other extended family. Besides her husband and her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her infant granddaughter Michelle, brothers Charles and Leroy, sisters Evelyn and Dorothy, and her son-in-law Jerry Himmel, father of Michelle, Stacy and Michael.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main Street, Mount Clemens, MI 48043. A memorial visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., with a rosary service to take place at 3:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you do a good deed for another in memory of Virginia.Share memories at www.vickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020