|
|
Virginia F. Jarvis
Troy - Virginia F (Michalski), Jarvis, age 100, passed away January 19, 2019. Widow of both Nicholas Michael (Jurowicz) Jarvis (m1940-1979) and Sterling Mason MacDonald (m1980-2011), she is survived by sons Michael (Paula) Jarvis and Nicholas (Gerilyn) Jarvis and Stepsons Sterling M. (Muriel) MacDonald,Lee (Liz)MacDonald, stepdaughters, Katherine (George)Hunter and Margaret (Bud) Garner. Plus grandchildren Tim Zelmanski and Tamara Lemeron, plus several step-grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her daughter Marlene Zelmanski, sister Irene Rutkowski and brothers Chester Michalski and Joseph Michalski Jr. She was a partner/owner with husband Nicholas Jarvis of Nolan & Cunnings until his death in June, 1979 when she sold its assets to her sons, who incorporated the present Warren, Michigan firm of Nolan & Cunnings, Inc. Born in Detroit December 22, 1918, Virginia's parents were mother Frances (Lutomski) Michalski and father Joseph Michalski. A Detroit resident until 1976 when she moved to Troy, MI. She was known for her generosity with home-baked goodies and many holiday parties at her Troy home.
Arrangements in the care of the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019