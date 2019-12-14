Resources
Virginia Genevieve Coté Obituary
Foxfire Village, NC - Virginia Genevieve Coté of Foxfire Village, North Carolina, 84, died Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 in Oro Valley, Arizona. Loving wife of the late Neil, daughter of William and Genevieve Alcini, and loving mother of Lynne Marie and Andrew (Joan), and grandmother of Natalie and Jared. Graduate of Royal Oak Dondero High School and Albion College. Taught in Japan and Morocco before beginning her 32-year teaching career at Lincoln and Starr Elementary Schools in Royal Oak. Mass of Christian burial, Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Pinehurst, NC: 10:00AM, December 21st. Memorials may be sent to: Our Lady of Guadalupe Seminary 7880 W. Denton Rd., Denton, NE 68339

Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
