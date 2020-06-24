Or Copy this URL to Share

Virginia H. Hamm



Alanson - Virginia H. Hamm, 92 of Alanson and formerly of Detroit, died June 24, 2020 in Petoskey MI. Virginia will be laid to rest next to husband at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. Arrangements are in the care of the Stone Funeral Home of Petoskey.









