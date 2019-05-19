|
Virginia "Jenny" Hagopian
- - Age 73, Loving mother of Kimberly Turner, Alisa Hagopian and Michael Hagopian. Cherished grandmother of Anthony (Genalou), Maxwell, Natalie, Robbie and Michael.
Visitation Thursday 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Edward Korkoian Funeral Home Spiller-Spitler Chapel, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325. In state Friday 10:00 a.m. until her 11:00 a.m. funeral service at St. John Armenian Church 22001 Northwester Highway, Southfield. To send a loving message, please go to Virginia's obituary at www.ekfh.net.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019