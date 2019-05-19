Services
Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Inc.
836 North Main Street
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4800
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Inc.
836 North Main Street
Royal Oak, MI 48067
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Armenian Church
22001 Northwester Highway
Southfield, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Armenian Church
22001 Northwester Highway
Southfield, MI
View Map
Virginia "Jenny" Hagopian

Virginia "Jenny" Hagopian Obituary
Virginia "Jenny" Hagopian

- - Age 73, Loving mother of Kimberly Turner, Alisa Hagopian and Michael Hagopian. Cherished grandmother of Anthony (Genalou), Maxwell, Natalie, Robbie and Michael.

Visitation Thursday 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Edward Korkoian Funeral Home Spiller-Spitler Chapel, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325. In state Friday 10:00 a.m. until her 11:00 a.m. funeral service at St. John Armenian Church 22001 Northwester Highway, Southfield. To send a loving message, please go to Virginia's obituary at www.ekfh.net.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019
