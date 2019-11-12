Resources
Virginia Hyduk

Virginia Hyduk Obituary
Virginia Hyduk

St. Clair Shores - Hyduk, Virginia. Age 90. November 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Dennis (Mary) and David. Proud grandmother of Amy Hyduk-Cardillo (Richard), Katherine Hyduk, Lauren Hyduk Cheze (John), and David N. Hyduk (Tia Horvath). Great-grandmother of Jackson Nicholas Hyduk. Instate Saturday 11:30 am until time of Mass at Noon at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 467 Fairford, Grosse Pointe Woods. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliott, Detroit, MI 48207. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
