Virginia K. Kay
KAY, VIRGINIA K. June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearest mother of Kathy (Jim) Olbrich, Patti (Rick) McMahon, John "Jack" (Barbara). Loving grandma of 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Carole Jones. Preceded in death by her great-grandson David McMahon. Visitation Friday 9:00-10:30 am at The Salvation Army Dearborn Heights Citadel, 26700 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Funeral Service Friday 10:45 am outside at the Salvation Army. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required for the visitation and funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Salvation Army or The Alzheimer's Association. Share condolences to www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.