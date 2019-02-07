Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Anastasia Catholic Church
4571 John R Rd.,
Troy, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anastasia Catholic Church
4571 John R Rd
Troy, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Kajma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Kajma

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia Kajma Obituary
Virginia Kajma

- - February 5, 2019. Wife of the late Leonard. Mother of Linda Marie Kajma. Grandmother of Kandice Kaminski and Kyle Kaminski (Lisa Zawaski). Family will receive friends Friday 2-8 p.m. with Prayers at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30 a.m. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 4571 John R Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 9 a.m. Interment Sweetest Heart of Mary Cemetery. Memorial tributes to Capuchin Monastery.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now