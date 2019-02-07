|
|
Virginia Kajma
- - February 5, 2019. Wife of the late Leonard. Mother of Linda Marie Kajma. Grandmother of Kandice Kaminski and Kyle Kaminski (Lisa Zawaski). Family will receive friends Friday 2-8 p.m. with Prayers at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30 a.m. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 4571 John R Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 9 a.m. Interment Sweetest Heart of Mary Cemetery. Memorial tributes to Capuchin Monastery.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019