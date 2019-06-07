Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
Lying in State
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
47650 North Territorial Rd., (at Beck)
Plymouth, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
47650 North Territorial Rd., (at Beck)
Plymouth, MI
Plymouth - June 5, 2019 age 90. Loving wife of the late Chester.Beloved mother of the late Chet (Barbara) and Sharon (Ken) Antczak. Dear grandmother of Scott (Suzette) Kapla, David (Kristi) Kapla, Brian Kapla, Krista (Dave) Russo, and Debra (Eric) Green. Also, great grandmother to Sophia Kapla, Cooper Hoffman, Stanton Kapla, Kinsey Green, and Henry Russo. Mother to "adopted daughter" - Marge (Bob) Garen, and her son Jeff (Jimena) Korczyk, and his daughters Sofia and Milena. Visitation Sunday, June 9th 2-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. Rosary 7 PM. In state Monday, June 10th 10 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 47650 North Territorial Rd., (at Beck) Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made to . To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 7, 2019
