|
|
Virginia L. Maltby
Boyne Falls - Virginia L. Maltby, 83 of Boyne Falls passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan. Born on July 31, 1935 in Kirkville, Mississippi, she was the daughter of Henry and Edna Harrison.
Virginia proudly worked at Greenfield Village as a Historical Interpreter for 15 years. She truly enjoyed her job and took much pride in it. She enjoyed traveling and visiting friends and family with Larry.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Larry; her son, Ken (Sue) Maltby of Milan; and her brother, Bob (Faye) Harrison of Jackson, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Mark and her sister, Joy Mears.
The family has chosen to remember her privately.
Arrangements are by Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019