Virginia Lucia Battaglia Gates
- - Passed away April 28, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late John. Dear mother of John (Judy) and Christopher (Louise). Proud grandmother of John, Lisa and Laura. Loving sister of the late Anthony, Frank, Lucia and William. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services have been held. Memorial Tributes suggested to the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020