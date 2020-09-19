1/1
Virginia Lynn "Ginny" Brock
Virginia "Ginny" Lynn Brock

- - VIRGINIA "GINNY" LYNN BROCK, September 17, 2020, age 77. Beloved wife of Frank Matthew Brock Jr. for 55 wonderful years. Loving mother of 8. Dear grandmother of 12. Great-grandmother of one. Predeceased by her parents Dorothy and Walter Grumbine and her sister, Linda Grumbine. Ginny studied at Western Michigan University. She spent many years working as a nurse at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, MI and Providence Hospital in Southfield, MI. She and her husband fostered over 120 children and adopted 8. Family will receive friends Tues 2-8 PM at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (Between 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral Wed 11 AM at Community Fellowship Seventh-day Adventist Church, 27800 Southfield, Lathrup Village. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Ascension Providence Heart Institute.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Calling hours
02:00 - 08:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
SEP
23
Funeral
11:00 AM
Community Fellowship Seventh-day Adventist Church
