VIRGINIA "GINNY" LYNN BROCK, September 17, 2020, age 77. Beloved wife of Frank Matthew Brock Jr. for 55 wonderful years. Loving mother of 8. Dear grandmother of 12. Great-grandmother of one. Predeceased by her parents Dorothy and Walter Grumbine and her sister, Linda Grumbine. Ginny studied at Western Michigan University. She spent many years working as a nurse at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, MI and Providence Hospital in Southfield, MI. She and her husband fostered over 120 children and adopted 8. Family will receive friends Tues 2-8 PM at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (Between 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral Wed 11 AM at Community Fellowship Seventh-day Adventist Church, 27800 Southfield, Lathrup Village. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Ascension Providence Heart Institute.