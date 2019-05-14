Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
7:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Catholic Church of the Holy Family
24505 Meadowbrook Road
Novi, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Catholic Church of the Holy Family
24505 Meadowbrook Road
Novi, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Cassar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Margaret Cassar


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Margaret Cassar Obituary
Virginia Margaret Cassar

Farmington Hills -

Virginia Margaret Cassar passed away May 11, 2019 at the age of 74. She is the loving sister of Mary (late Joe) Viscomi, Sr. Rosemary Cassar, IHM, David (Susan) Cassar, Albert (Janette), Daniel (Joann), Judy (Mark) Desautel, Ann Marie (Sam) Pizzo, and the late Victor (Beverly) Cassar, late Joseph, late Frank (Jean), and the late baby Paul Cassar; adored aunt of Stacie, Paul, Elizabeth (Matt), Isabell, Kimberly, Daniel (Melissa), Melissa (Matt), Mark, Emma, Sara, Gina, Maria, Frank Jr., and Anthony; cherished great aunt of Dominic, Ruby, and Liliana; she also leaves many cousins and friends. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents Victor and Maria Assunta Cassar. Virginia's family would like to thank her sister, Mary and the wonderful caregivers including Grace, Sheila, Liz, Elisabeth, Alisha, Patrice, Gloria and many others for their time and dedication to Virginia. They would also like to thank the Henry Ford Palliative Care nurse Lynn, and the medical staff at Henry Ford, ALS Clinic, and the staff at Seasons hospice for their help throughout. Virginia's visitation will be Wednesday, May 15th, from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. She will lie in state Thursday, May 16th, at 11:30 a.m. until the time of her Mass of the Resurrection 12:30 p.m. at the Catholic Church of the Holy Family, 24505 Meadowbrook Road, Novi. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are appreciated to ALS of Michigan - Southfield and the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Virginia's honor. www.mccabefuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now