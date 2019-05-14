|
|
Virginia Margaret Cassar
Farmington Hills -
Virginia Margaret Cassar passed away May 11, 2019 at the age of 74. She is the loving sister of Mary (late Joe) Viscomi, Sr. Rosemary Cassar, IHM, David (Susan) Cassar, Albert (Janette), Daniel (Joann), Judy (Mark) Desautel, Ann Marie (Sam) Pizzo, and the late Victor (Beverly) Cassar, late Joseph, late Frank (Jean), and the late baby Paul Cassar; adored aunt of Stacie, Paul, Elizabeth (Matt), Isabell, Kimberly, Daniel (Melissa), Melissa (Matt), Mark, Emma, Sara, Gina, Maria, Frank Jr., and Anthony; cherished great aunt of Dominic, Ruby, and Liliana; she also leaves many cousins and friends. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents Victor and Maria Assunta Cassar. Virginia's family would like to thank her sister, Mary and the wonderful caregivers including Grace, Sheila, Liz, Elisabeth, Alisha, Patrice, Gloria and many others for their time and dedication to Virginia. They would also like to thank the Henry Ford Palliative Care nurse Lynn, and the medical staff at Henry Ford, ALS Clinic, and the staff at Seasons hospice for their help throughout. Virginia's visitation will be Wednesday, May 15th, from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. She will lie in state Thursday, May 16th, at 11:30 a.m. until the time of her Mass of the Resurrection 12:30 p.m. at the Catholic Church of the Holy Family, 24505 Meadowbrook Road, Novi. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are appreciated to ALS of Michigan - Southfield and the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Virginia's honor. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
