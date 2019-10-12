Services
Virginia Marie Fritz

Virginia Marie Fritz Obituary
Virginia Marie Fritz

Acworth - Virginia ( Gini ) Marie Fritz 69, of Acworth, Georgia, passed away from pancreatic cancer on October 4,2019 at home surrounded in love by her family and best friend of 65 years.

Celebration of life services will be held from 1-4pm Saturday October 26,2019 at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home.

Gini was born in Michigan to Leo Obloy and Bernice Ostrowsky Obloy on October 22, 1948. She married John C. Fritz Jr. on July 31, 1970 in Roseville,MI. Gini is preceded in death by Gregory Obloy, Leo Obloy, Bernice Ostrowsky Obloy, Alivina Fritz & John C. Fritz Sr. Gini is survived by husband John C . Fritz Jr., daughter Karen Gambon and her husband, Timothy, and their son, Caden, son Michael Fritz and his wife, Amber, and their daughters, Sierra and Gabrielle, five sisters and one brother. In lieu of flowers please donate to VHL Alliance (www.VHL.org). The family of Virginia wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Wellstar Hospice.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17, 2019
