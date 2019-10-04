Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke Rd.
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI
1921 - 2019
Age 98, died peacefully October 2, 2019. Virginia was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was an active parishioner at St. Hugo of the Hills Church for many years. Beloved wife of the late Louis. Loving mother of Patricia Topalian (William). Proud grandmother of Katherine Topalian, Mark Topalian, and Anne Johnson (Andrew), and great-grandmother of Josephine Joy and Arthur Mark. Dear aunt of Nancy Oparka (Timothy) and Katrina Patasky (David). Sister of the late Hortense Farco, Olga Kennedy, and Lillian Sharkey. Funeral Mass Monday 11 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at the church begins at 10 a.m. Memorial tributes to the Capuchin Franciscan Province of St. Joseph, 1820 Mt. Elliot St., Detroit 48207. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 4, 2019
