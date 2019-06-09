|
Virginia "Sally" Masterson
- - Age 87 Beloved wife of the late Hugh Masterson. Loving mother of Michael (Cindy), Anne and John (Kim) Masterson. Dear grandmother of Sarah, Michael, Ian, Colin, Kendon Emmons, and Megan Emmons. Sister of the late Albert" Bud" Reding, Elizabeth "Betty" Webster and Joanne Poss. Sally was an avid artist in pottery, jewelry, and painting. Visitation will be 2-8 pm Monday, June 10, 2019, at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave. Novi. 248 348 1800. In-state 10 am Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church (24505 Meadowbrook Rd. Novi) until mass at 10:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Ambrose Catholic Church 15020 Hampton Street, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230 or Fox Run Scholarship Fund 41000 13 Mile Rd. Novi, MI 48377 Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019