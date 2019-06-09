Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
24505 Meadowbrook Rd
Novi, MI
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
24505 Meadowbrook Rd
Novi, MI
View Map
Resources
Virginia "Sally" Masterson


1931 - 2019
Virginia "Sally" Masterson Obituary
Virginia "Sally" Masterson

- - Age 87 Beloved wife of the late Hugh Masterson. Loving mother of Michael (Cindy), Anne and John (Kim) Masterson. Dear grandmother of Sarah, Michael, Ian, Colin, Kendon Emmons, and Megan Emmons. Sister of the late Albert" Bud" Reding, Elizabeth "Betty" Webster and Joanne Poss. Sally was an avid artist in pottery, jewelry, and painting. Visitation will be 2-8 pm Monday, June 10, 2019, at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave. Novi. 248 348 1800. In-state 10 am Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church (24505 Meadowbrook Rd. Novi) until mass at 10:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Ambrose Catholic Church 15020 Hampton Street, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230 or Fox Run Scholarship Fund 41000 13 Mile Rd. Novi, MI 48377 Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019
