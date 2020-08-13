Virginia McCarty
Fleming Island - Mrs. Virginia I. Roberts McCarty, age 98, of Fleming Island, Florida entered this life on August 7, 1921 in Zanesville, Ohio. She was the loving daughter of the late William A. Z. Roberts and Minnie Pearl Wilkins Roberts. She lived in Zanesville, Ohio, where she met and married Jack McCarty in 1940. Their four daughters were born in Zanesville where they lived until 1954 when they moved to Madison, Indiana, as Jack pursued a job opportunity. Their son was born in Madison. Virginia lived in Madison until 2011 when she moved to Fleming Island for her final years. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for a number of companies in Madison to include the Jefferson County Health Department, Grote Mfg. and James Scott CPA. Virginia was a talented seamstress making many of her daughters' outfits. She was also an excellent cook learned from her days on the farm supporting the healthy appetites of the farm hands. This skill carried forward to many family gatherings. Whenever family and friends showed up regardless of time they were met with a full spread of food. She loved to play cards and regardless of the game in question, she played with verve and a passion to win. She was a member of a number of card clubs in Madison and enjoyed the many friendships made there. To put it simply, she was always ready for a fun time. She also had a vocabulary filled with many colloquialisms to the point that her family compiled the phrases into a book to capture them for her legacy. She used them regularly and her family has picked them up to keep that legacy alive. Virginia was also active in Madison through church activities at St. Patrick's/Prince of Peace Catholic Church and as a docent for Historic Madison homes. Virginia passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 at her in Fleming Island, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, died in 1993. She is survived by her children, Judy (Richard, died in 2015) Shipley and Stephanie (Kenneth, died in 1997) Harrell, both of Madison, Indiana; Susan Kaelin (James), Fleming Island, Florida and Daniel McCarty (Jane), Troy, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cathy Carnes in 1976. She was also preceded in death by her four brothers, Leo, Harry, Bob and Virgil and her sister, Dorothy. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Karen Brown (Kevin), of Bloomington, Illinois; Mark Shipley (Leslie), of Madison, Indiana; Linda Manning (Pat), of Charlestown, Indiana; Steve Harrell (Kelly), of Mason, Ohio; Brian Harrell (Michelle), of Cut Bank, Montana; Jason Kaelin (Michaele), of Plantation, Florida; Amy Kaelin Dow, St. Augustine, Florida; Dan McCarty, Jr, (Beth) of Troy, Michigan and Maureen McCarty, of Chicago, Illinois. She has 15 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. With the safety of her family and friends in mind, a celebration of Virginia's life will be held at a later date in Madison. Memorial contributions may be made In lieu of flowers in her honor to the Friends of Shawe and Pope John or to the Prince of Peace Catholic Church you can go to the funeral home website to do this at www.morgan-nay.com
