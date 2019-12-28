Resources
Virginia McClung-Ramsden


1920 - 2019
Livonia - Virginia (nee. Atkeson) McClung-Ramsden, 99, of Livonia, Michigan died December 23, 2019.Beloved wife of the late Dee Brooks McClung and the late George H. Ramsden. Dear mother of the late Karla Ann McClung, Michael (Catherine) McClung and Nicholas McClung. Dear grandmother of Merissa (Scott) Navarre. Great grandmother of Ryan, Charles, and Nathan Navarre. Predeceased by five brothers and sisters. Virginia was born on May 9, 1920 in Buffalo, WV. Longtime resident of Livonia and Spring Lake, FL. Memorial service will be held at St. Matthew's United Methodist Church, 30900 Six Mile, Livonia 49152 at a later date. Memorials to St. Matthew's United Methodist Church.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
