Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Grosse Pointe Memorial Church
16 Lakeshore Drive
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
Virginia McMillan Lambrecht Obituary
Virginia McMillan Lambrecht

St. Clair Shores - Virginia McMillan Lambrecht, age 79, of Boca Grande, Florida, and long-time resident of Grosse Pointe Shores, passed away on December 5, 2019, after a brief battle with ALS.

Ginny was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, Robert, parents James and Virginia C., and son Robert, Jr. She is survived by sibling Francis W. ("Sandy") McMillan (Mimi); sons, James (Jeannine) and Jeffrey (Debbie), and grandchildren, Collin, Brooklin, Shannon, and Hunter.

Ginny attended Grosse Pointe University School (now University Liggett) and The Ethel Walker School in Connecticut. She also attended Wheaton College in Massachusetts and the University of Geneva. Ginny embraced volunteerism and was an active member of the Tau Beta Association, the Junior League of Detroit, the Garden Club of Michigan, and the National Society of Colonial Dames. She also loved golf and boating, spending many summers on Harsens Island and Walloon Lake, and cruising the "Great Loop" from Michigan to Florida.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21 at Grosse Pointe Memorial Church, 16 Lakeshore Drive in Grosse Pointe Farms. Reception to follow 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Grosse Pointe Club behind the church. Donations can be made to the Detroit Historical Society, ALS of Michigan or ALS Association Michigan Chapter, and the Garden Club of Michigan.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
