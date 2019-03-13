|
|
Virginia Melcher
Belleville, MI - Mrs. Melcher, age 88, died Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born May 4, 1930, daughter of Charles Frederick and Helen Maybell (Griffin) Engers. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Edwin Melcher in 2014. Founded the Van Buren September Days Senior Citizens, where she was previously the Director. Survived by three children: Cynthia (John) Williams of Belleville, MI, Pamela Melcher of North Carolina, and Bryan Melcher of Belleville, MI; four grandchildren: Jonathan (Katie) Williams, Jason Williams, Cody Melcher and Shannon Melcher. Visitation will be 1-3 pm Tuesday, March 12, 2019 with a 3 pm Funeral at David C. Brown Funeral Home, Belleville, (734)697-4500. Memorials to Van Buren September Days Senior Center.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 13, 2019