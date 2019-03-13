Services
DAVID C. BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Belleville
460 E. Huron River Dr.
Belleville, MI 48111
(734) 697-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
DAVID C. BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Belleville
460 E. Huron River Dr.
Belleville, MI 48111
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
DAVID C. BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Belleville
460 E. Huron River Dr.
Belleville, MI 48111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Melcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Melcher


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Melcher Obituary
Virginia Melcher

Belleville, MI - Mrs. Melcher, age 88, died Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born May 4, 1930, daughter of Charles Frederick and Helen Maybell (Griffin) Engers. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Edwin Melcher in 2014. Founded the Van Buren September Days Senior Citizens, where she was previously the Director. Survived by three children: Cynthia (John) Williams of Belleville, MI, Pamela Melcher of North Carolina, and Bryan Melcher of Belleville, MI; four grandchildren: Jonathan (Katie) Williams, Jason Williams, Cody Melcher and Shannon Melcher. Visitation will be 1-3 pm Tuesday, March 12, 2019 with a 3 pm Funeral at David C. Brown Funeral Home, Belleville, (734)697-4500. Memorials to Van Buren September Days Senior Center.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now