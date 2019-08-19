|
|
Virginia Pocilujko
Detroit - Virginia Pocilujko age 94 passed away on July 26, 2019. Born in Detroit, Michigan on January 2, 1925, to Adam and Theodora Walczak. Beloved wife of the late Walter Pocilujko for 39 years. Dear sister of the late Leonard (Mary), Frances (Waine) and Charlotte (Wietecha). Survived by her nephews and nieces Leonard, Richard, Daniel (Nancy) and Jacqueline. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Loretto Church in Redford on Tuesday, August 20th at 10:30 AM with memorial visitation at 10:00 AM. Inurnment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Detroit. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 19, 2019