Services
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Newburg Methodist Church
36500 Ann Arbor Trail
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Newburg Methodist Church
36500 Ann Arbor Trail
Livonia, MI
View Map
Virginia Preece Obituary
Virginia Preece

Livonia - Preece, Virginia "Ginny" age 94 of Livonia. Cherished wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Daniel (the late Ava), Wesley (Pam) and the late Larry. Proud grandma of Drew, Dale, Andrea, Douglas and Nicholas. Dearest sister-in-law of Charlotte Fox. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. (E. of Levan) Tuesday 3pm-9pm. Funeral Wednesday at Newburg Methodist Church 36500 Ann Arbor Trail, Livonia. Gathering 10:30am, Service 11am. Memorial contributions may be made to . Please visit online guestbook Fredwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019
