Virginia Preece
Livonia - Preece, Virginia "Ginny" age 94 of Livonia. Cherished wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Daniel (the late Ava), Wesley (Pam) and the late Larry. Proud grandma of Drew, Dale, Andrea, Douglas and Nicholas. Dearest sister-in-law of Charlotte Fox. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. (E. of Levan) Tuesday 3pm-9pm. Funeral Wednesday at Newburg Methodist Church 36500 Ann Arbor Trail, Livonia. Gathering 10:30am, Service 11am. Memorial contributions may be made to . Please visit online guestbook Fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019