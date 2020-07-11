Virginia Rose Fitzpatrick
Fitzpatrick, Virginia Rose, age 97 of Farmington Hills, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leo A. Fitzpatrick. Loving mother of Lee (Barbara) Fitzpatrick, Kelly (Maria) Fitzpatrick, and the late Timothy and late Steven (Dominic Lopez). Dear sister of Eileen, Shirley, and Bonita. Proud grandmother of Lisa, Tim, Lee, Ashley, Jason, Brandon, Colin, Sara, and Geoffrey. Also survived by 12 wonderful great grandchildren. Virginia's Celebration of Life will be held once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.