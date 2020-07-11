1/1
Virginia Rose Fitzpatrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Rose Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick, Virginia Rose, age 97 of Farmington Hills, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leo A. Fitzpatrick. Loving mother of Lee (Barbara) Fitzpatrick, Kelly (Maria) Fitzpatrick, and the late Timothy and late Steven (Dominic Lopez). Dear sister of Eileen, Shirley, and Bonita. Proud grandmother of Lisa, Tim, Lee, Ashley, Jason, Brandon, Colin, Sara, and Geoffrey. Also survived by 12 wonderful great grandchildren. Virginia's Celebration of Life will be held once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Share your memories at www.sawyerfuller.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 398-6500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved