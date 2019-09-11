Services
Sterling Heights - Virginia Sewick, passed away September 10, 2019 at the age of 94. Dearest mother of Robert (Gail) Sewick, Betty (Don) Czaplicki and Michael (Kimberly) Sewick. Loving grandmother of Scott (Kristen), Jeffrey, Amy (Mina), Katie, Stephen and Kari. Precious great grandmother of 6 great grandchildren with 1 on the way. Predeceased by her siblings Alice Chylinski, Eugene Maslanka and Donald Maslanka. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather Thursday 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Church, 581 E. 14 Mile Road (west of Rochester Rd.) Clawson. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations addressed to the - Greater Michigan Chapter, 25200 Telegraph Rd., Suite 100, Southfield, Michigan 48033 are preferred. Arrangements entrusted to Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., Warren (586)751-3131. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 11, 2019
